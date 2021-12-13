93 held for gutkha, ganja possession

Cuddalore

13 December 2021 01:31 IST

The Cuddalore district police arrested 70 people and recovered 24.6 kg of gutkha and other banned tobacco products from their possession during a special drive against gutkha. According to a press release, the raids were conducted from December 6 to 11, on the instructions of Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan. A total of 70 cases were registered and as many people arrested. The police also arrested 23 ganja peddlers and seized 3.63 kg of the contraband from them. The accused were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

Advertising

Advertising