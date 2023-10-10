9.24 lakh women file appeals against their rejection from Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam

October 10, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 9.24 lakh women, whose applications for getting assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam were rejected, have filed appeals against their rejection, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin informed the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

During his reply to a call attention motion moved by some political parties in the House, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said officials have been instructed to scrutinise and decide on those appeals received latest by November 30. A special training session has been organised in this regard on October 12, he said.

Earlier, AIADMK legislator R.B. Udhayakumar (Thirumangalam) said that many women from affluent background had received the assistance, but those who deserved it, did not get the aid. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin intervened and said that the government was willing to review the situation if Mr. Udhayakumar specified such cases.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said that the government had to process several lakh applications of which 54 lakh were considered ineligible. The Minister also thanked 64 lakh ration card holders, who chose not to apply for the assistance under the scheme after realising that they were not eligible to apply.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said though he had announced that 1 crore women would benefit from the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, eventually 1,06,52,198 women benefitted from the scheme, when it was launched on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai on September 15 this year.

As a result of relaxations announced by the Chief Minister in the eligibility conditions, over 2.06 lakh differently-abled persons and over 4.72 lakh elderly persons, who were receiving old age pensions also benefitted from the scheme, Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

Congress’ J.G. Prince (Colachel) and CPI (M)‘s V.P. Nagaimaali (Kilvelur) also claimed that several eligible women have not been selected to benefit from the scheme.

