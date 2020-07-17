92.3% pass as girls outperform boys again in Plus Two exams

CHENNAI

Tiruppur, Erode and Coimbatore districts take top spots

Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 92.3 in the Plus Two board exams, the results of which were declared on Thursday. The Directorate of Government Examinations took students and teachers by surprise with the sudden declaration of results since the last exam for absentees is scheduled for July 27.

As many as 7.79 lakh students wrote the exams in March. The pass percentage saw a marginal increase, compared with the 91.3% recorded last year.

There was, however, a decrease in the number of candidates who took the exams this year, compared with 2019. The students this year were the first to take the exams under the revised syllabus.

Tiruppur, with a pass percentage of 97.12, Erode with 96.99, and Coimbatore with 96.39 took the top spots among the districts. As many as 94.8% of the girls who wrote the exams got through, 5.39% higher than the boys.

As has been the practice for the last few years, the School Education Department refrained from releasing the list of toppers.

Vishnucharan Panneerselvam, correspondent, Shree Niketan Group of Schools, said that while the overall results were good, the marks in Physics and Chemistry dipped this year. “Over the last few years, we’re noticing that the CBSE board exam marks seem to be higher than the State board marks, especially for students in the science group. This is a reversal of how it used to be earlier...,” when the State board marks would always be a lot more higher,” he said.

There was no blueprint this year for the students, and the School Education Department had stressed that students and teachers should treat all lessons with equal importance.

“Around 70% of our students have scored 400-500 marks, and the number of students who have got above 500 marks has come down,” said G.J. Manohar, Senior Principal, MCC Higher Secondary School.

Plus Two students who wrote their Plus One arrears exams in March got their results too.

The Directorate of Government Examinations said that for candidates who were absent and who would write the final Plus Two paper on July 27, the results for all subjects would be announced later.