920 persons with disabilities vaccinated

KALLAKURICHI

19 July 2021 22:50 IST

63 camps held in Kallakurichi

The district administration on Monday organised special COVID-19 vaccination camps for persons with disabilities.

About 920 persons were vaccinated in special camps held at 63 venues across the district.

District Collector P.N. Sridhar inaugurated the camp at Moorarpalayam near here.

90 fresh cases

The COVID-19 toll in Cuddalore district rose to 804 on Monday, with one more death reported in Mangalur, while 90 fresh cases took the overall tally to 59,590.

A 73-year-old woman died of the disease at the Perambalur Government Hospital on Monday.

The district saw 57,881 recoveries, and 811 was the number of active cases.

In Villupuram district, 29 persons tested positive, taking the number of positive cases in the district to 43,418.

Kallakurichi district reported 52 cases, taking the overall count to 28,543.