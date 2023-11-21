HamberMenu
₹92 crore provisional subsidy approved for Tangedco towards reduction in tariff for common supply, industries

November 21, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The annual subsidy towards reduction in tariff for common supply works out to ₹37.10 crore, while relief measures for the industries amount to ₹196.1 crore.

| Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has approved a provisional subsidy of ₹92.03 crore to be paid by the State government to Tangedco towards the reduction in tariff for common supply to certain categories of multi-tenement consumers and relief measures announced for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The subsidy is approved for 152 days from November 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

The government announcement a reduction in tariff for common supply to multi-tenements under the low-tension Tariff ID to ₹5.50 per unit from ₹8.15 per unit, which was applicable to multi-tenements without lifts and that had less than or equal to 10 residents and less than or equal to three floors.  TNERC had made the reduction effective from November 1 this year.

Similarly, the government had announced non-collection of peak-hour charges from industries under the low-tension-IIIB category till the installation of smart meters by Tangedco and reduction in solar rooftop network charges by 50% for the MSMEs.

According to Tangedco, the annual subsidy towards reduction in tariff for common supply works out to ₹37.10 crore, while relief measures for the industries amount to ₹196.1 crore.

The subsidy approved is provisional and shall be reconciled later based on the actuals. Tangedco shall reconcile the subsidy allowed with the actual consumption and revenue assessed every quarter and furnish the report within the stipulated period of 60 days, the TNERC said.

