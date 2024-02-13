ADVERTISEMENT

92 children fall ill after eating midday meal near Chidambaram

February 13, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 92 students, including 29 girls, of a Government High School in Sakkangudi near Chidambaram fell sick after eating the midday meal served in the premises on Monday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 92 students, including 29 girls, of a Government High School in Sakkangudi near Chidambaram fell sick after eating the midday meal served in the premises on Monday.

They were rushed to the Chidambaram and Bhuvanagiri Government Hospitals and the Cuddalore Government Medical College and Hospital at Annamalai Nagar after they complained of nausea after a dead Garden Skink was found in the food served to them.

The meal was served around 12.30 p.m. and the students complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming it.

On information, senior Health Department officials and police personnel visited the hospitals to enquire about the health of the children.

