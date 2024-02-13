GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

92 children fall ill after eating midday meal near Chidambaram

February 13, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
As many as 92 students, including 29 girls, of a Government High School in Sakkangudi near Chidambaram fell sick after eating the midday meal served in the premises on Monday. 

As many as 92 students, including 29 girls, of a Government High School in Sakkangudi near Chidambaram fell sick after eating the midday meal served in the premises on Monday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 92 students, including 29 girls, of a Government High School in Sakkangudi near Chidambaram fell sick after eating the midday meal served in the premises on Monday.

They were rushed to the Chidambaram and Bhuvanagiri Government Hospitals and the Cuddalore Government Medical College and Hospital at Annamalai Nagar after they complained of nausea after a dead Garden Skink was found in the food served to them.

The meal was served around 12.30 p.m. and the students complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming it.

On information, senior Health Department officials and police personnel visited the hospitals to enquire about the health of the children.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.