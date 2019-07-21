92 centenarians drawing govt. pension

Tamil Nadu has 92 people, aged 100 or above, drawing pension or family pension from the State government.

What is significant is that they get 100% of their last basic pay drawn. For fixing the pension amount, the basic pay, as revised now, will only be taken into account. Family pensioners are, generally, spouses of government employees who died while in service or after retirement.

As part of a scheme being implemented on the basis of the Sixth Pay Commission’s recommendations, those in the age group of 80-84 will receive 20% of the revised basic pension/family pension as the additional quantum of pension/family pension; while those aged 85-89 years will get 30%; 90-94 years - 40%; 95-99 years - 50%; and 100 years and above - 100%.

The rationale behind giving additional pension to relatively older pensioners, as stated by the Pay Commission, is that these pensioners require “a better deal because their needs, especially those relating to health, increase with age”.

The State government has 62,392 pensioners aged 80 and above. They are among the overall population of pensioners and family pensioners, who number 7,37,699.

Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam said this year, ₹32,395.30 crore was allocated for pension and other retirement benefits, and ₹20.42 crore for social security and welfare.