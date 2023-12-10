HamberMenu
9,160 appear for exam conducted by Uniformed Services Recruitment Board in Cuddalore

In Villupuram district, as many as 9,398 candidates appeared for the exam while a total of 7,808 candidates appeared for the exam in Kallakurichi district.

December 10, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 9,160 candidates in Cuddalore district on Sunday, December 10, 2023 appeared for the written examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) for recruitment of Grade - II Police constables, Grade II Jail Warders and Firemen.

Out of the 10,617 applicants, 1,457 did not turn up for the exam.

The exam was held under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) Ziaul Haque and Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram.

The exam was conducted in seven centres in Cuddalore district.

In Villupuram district, as many as 9,398 candidates appeared for the exam. Inspector General of Police (North Zone) N. Kannan and Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai inspected the arrangements at the examination centres.

A total of 7,808 candidates appeared for the exam in Kallakurichi district.

