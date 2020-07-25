91 persons test positive in Cuddalore district

As many as 91 persons in Cuddalore tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 2,158.
Of the 91 new cases, 55 were primary contacts of patients. The fresh cases included two frontline workers and 21 with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI). Kattumannarkovil accounted for 15 cases, Annagramam 14, Cuddalore seven, Panruti and Neyveli three each and Kurunjipadi one.
As many as 38 persons recovered from the infection and were discharged on Friday, while 497 are still under treatment in different hospitals. Of the total 2,158 persons who have tested positive so far, 1,523 have recovered.
Villupuram district recorded 164 cases, taking its tally to 2,766. With 1,985 persons discharged, the number of active cases stood at 750. A total of 179 cases were recorded in Kallakurichi district on Friday, taking its tally to 2,833.
