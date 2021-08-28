90.1% of teachers vaccinated: Minister

Ma. Subramania

CHENNAI

28 August 2021 03:15 IST

Aim is to vaccinate all school workers by September 1

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian on Friday said 90.1% of teachers and 89.32% of non-teaching workers of schools in Tamil Nadu had been inoculated (with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine).

Opening a special camp for vaccination of teachers and non-teaching workers and their families, organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation here, he said officials were asked to ensure that all teaching and non-teaching staff members were vaccinated by September 1 when schools would reopen for Classes IX-XII.

He said teachers and non-teaching workers and their families could get their first and second doses through such special camps organised across the State in collaboration with the School Education Department. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was also present.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Subramanian said the State administered 5,72,898 doses on Thursday, the highest so far on a day. He lauded the Greater Chennai Corporation for vaccinating 1,35,865 people on Thursday through a mega drive in all 200 wards. He said Tamil Nadu ranked first in the number of pregnant women vaccinated, with 3,51,179 pregnant women inoculated so far. The State was focussing on lactating mothers and the differently abled, destitute and mentally ill people.

Pudukkottai district achieved 100% vaccination of the differently abled. Ariyalur performed well in the inoculation of pregnant women.

Appreciating the pace of vaccination, the Union government had allocated 22,65,000 additional doses for August.