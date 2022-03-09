Decision taken after a meeting of senior officials

About 9,000 kg of ganja seized by the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID police was destroyed at Kancheepuram on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the ganja seized in different cases were sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis. After obtaining the report, Additional Director-General of Police (NIB-CID) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal convened a meeting of officials from the Forensic and Prohibition & Excise to order the destruction of the ganja.

The seized material were destroyed in an incinerator by following the procedure laid down for the purpose, the sources added.