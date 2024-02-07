ADVERTISEMENT

900 underprivileged children take part in sports event in Chennai

February 07, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Nakshatra Sports 2024 organised by Bhumi, a volunteering organisation, comprised a range of activities, including athletics, indoor games and team events

The Hindu Bureau

Around 900 underprivileged children from across the city participated in a sports event on Sunday. Nakshatra Sports 2024 was organised by Bhumi, a volunteering organisation. The event comprised a range of activities, including athletics, indoor games and team sports.

Vaishnavi Srinivasan, executive director of Bhumi said Nakshatra Sports is a platform for the children to showcase their abilities, foster self-confidence and challenge gender stereotypes. Such events would nurture the physical and emotional well-being of underprivileged children. 

Over 100 volunteers, including coaches and sports enthusiasts, train the children and manage logistics to event operations, a release said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US