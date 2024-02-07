GIFT a SubscriptionGift
900 underprivileged children take part in sports event in Chennai

Nakshatra Sports 2024 organised by Bhumi, a volunteering organisation, comprised a range of activities, including athletics, indoor games and team events

February 07, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Around 900 underprivileged children from across the city participated in a sports event on Sunday. Nakshatra Sports 2024 was organised by Bhumi, a volunteering organisation. The event comprised a range of activities, including athletics, indoor games and team sports.

Vaishnavi Srinivasan, executive director of Bhumi said Nakshatra Sports is a platform for the children to showcase their abilities, foster self-confidence and challenge gender stereotypes. Such events would nurture the physical and emotional well-being of underprivileged children. 

Over 100 volunteers, including coaches and sports enthusiasts, train the children and manage logistics to event operations, a release said. 

