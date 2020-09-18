90% of NEET questions were from State board books, Minister says

In the recently-held National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), 90% of the questions were from Tamil Nadu State Board books, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said.
Addressing the press at Nambiyur in Gobichettipalayam block on Friday, he said of the 180 questions asked in the NEET this year, over 90% of the questions were from the State board books. “The revised syllabus helps students face any type of competitive examination conducted by the Central government,” he said.
About the syllabus for this academic year, he said an 18-member committee that was set up to look into reducing the syllabus for the 2020-21 academic year, and had submitted its report last month based on which, 40% of the syllabus was reduced.
Mr. Sengottaiyan said that students of government and government-aided schools can get their doubts in subjects cleared through Kalvi Television for six hours on Saturdays and steps are being taken to execute the programme [effectively].
Asked about the 12,000 part-time teachers who are demanding job regularisation, the Minister said that they were recruited only as part-time teachers on a consolidated monthly pay of ₹5,000 initially that was increased to ₹7,700 now.
