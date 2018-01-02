90% of clinics remain closed

Doctors of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Vellore branch, and Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA), Vellore, staged protests against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill on Tuesday. While several clinics were closed in protest, demonstrations were organised by TNGDA in many government hospitals in the district.

According to B. Arul Pari, president of IMA, Vellore branch, almost 90% clinics were closed across the district as part of the nationwide strike called by the IMA to show its opposition to the Bill. Doctors attached to the TNGDA, Vellore, and medical students joined the IMA’s “Black Day.”

Government doctors boycotted outpatient department work for an hour from 9.30 a.m., according to P. Anbalagan, president of TNGDA, Vellore district. The TNGDA, along with IMA members, staged a token protest at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH).

“Similar protests were held at government hospitals at Walajah, Tirupattur and Arcot. About 200 doctors and medical students took part in the protest at the GVMCH. We ensured that public was not affected as casualty services were functional,” Dr. Anbalagan said.

‘Cross-pathy’

Dr. Pari said the Bill paved way to “cross-pathy” through which AYUSH practitioners become eligible to practise allopathy on the completion of a crash course, and can also pursue postgraduation. “Allopathy functions on a scientific basis, and allowing AYUSH practitioners to take up allopathy will harm the system,” he said.

The IMA also objected to the National Exit Exam for MBBS graduates, he said, adding, “No other course in India has an exit examination. We oppose the plan to exempt those who complete medical graduation abroad from the exit examination.” Under the Bill, only up to 40% seats in private colleges can be regulated by the government, while private colleges can fix the rates for the remaining 60% or more seats.

“This will result in total degradation of the medical education system,” he said. The Bill is “against the country’s sovereignty and Constitution of India,” Dr. Anbalagan said .

“The TNGDA demands the withdrawal of the Bill as it deprives the State government of its rights. There will be no representation of doctors and medical universities in the NMC. Currently, the Medical Council of India has 130 members, while the NMC Bill envisages 25, of which 20 will be nominated by the Government of India and includes non-medical persons. Only five States will be represented,” he explained.

The IMA members also submitted a memorandum to Vellore’s Member of Parliament B. Senguttuvan on their opposition to the NMC Bill.