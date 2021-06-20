90 new cases in Vellore, 158 in Ranipet

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 46,197 with 90 new cases reported on June 19.

While 45,015 have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 225. The district’s death toll is 957.

In Ranipet district, 158 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 39,842. In Tirupattur district, 87 new cases were reported on Saturday and the total number of positive cases stood at 27,042.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 172, taking the total number of cases to 47,491. Of these, 45,594 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 1,342.