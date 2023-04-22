9-year-old boy killed in accident

April 22, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - RANIPET

A class four student was killed after a minivan hit his bicycle on Kaveripakkam - Sholinghur Main Road near Ranipet on Saturday.

Police said S. Hemachandran, 9, a class four student at the Government Primary School in Banavaram village near Ranipet, was returning with his elder brother, S. Prasanna, 11, a class six student, on the same bicycle to their house in Banavaram village when a mini-van coming in the opposite direction hit the children.

The boys were returning home after visiting their farmland in the nearby village. Ezhilarasan, the driver, tried to avoid hitting a stray dog that suddenly crossed the stretch and lost control of the vehicle, police said. The incident happened around 10.30 a.m.

Immediately, other motorists and passersby alerted the police and ambulance. Initially, the injured boys were shifted to the Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Banavaram, where doctors said that Hemachandran was brought dead. His brother Prasanna was shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah and later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore. A case has been filed by Banavaram police. The minivan driver was arrested and lodged at the Central Jail in Vellore.

Lightning kills farmer

In another accident, M. Rajendran, 45, a farmer in Sayanapuram village near Nemili town in Ranipet, was killed in a lightning strike when he was returning from his farmland in the village on Friday. The incident happened around 9 p.m.

Areas like Nemili, Arcot, Arakkonam, and Walajah witnessed sudden showers with strong winds and lightning on Friday evening. After waiting for a few hours, family members of Rajendran went to the farm and saw him in an unconscious state. He was rushed to the government hospital, where doctors said that he was dead. A case has been filed by Nemili police.