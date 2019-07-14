9-year-old boy dies of suspected diphtheria in tribal hamlet

A nine-year-old boy from Malliamman Durgham, a remote settlement on Kadambur hills, who was suffering from suspected diphtheria, died en route to a hospital in Chennai on Saturday.

The victim, a Class IV student of the Panchayat Union Middle School in the hamlet, had been suffering from a sore throat and fever for a week, and later complained of difficulty swallowing.

The boy developed complications and was found with swelling of the neck (bull neck), after which he was taken to the Primary Health Centre in Kadambur and subsequently to the Taluk Hospital in Sathyamangalam. From there, he was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, before being referred to the Government General Hospital in Chennai.

However, he died on the way to the hospital. His classmate, a girl, had also been suffering from the same symptoms and was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore on Friday evening.

Long journey

The body of the boy reached Kadambur on Saturday evening. Since the hamlet is located about 9 kms away from a motorable road, the body was carried in a cradle, and reached the hamlet after two hours.

Meanwhile, a medical team from the Department of Health Services conducted camps at the hamlet on Friday and immunised 23 children, besides screening other people. The team had conducted camps at hamlets in Kadambur and Guthiyalathur on the hills on Saturday too.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal told The Hindu that the disease, which used to be common 30 years ago, was transmitted person-to-person through respiration. “It infects the throat and upper airways and produces a toxin affecting other organs,” she added.

Screening initiative

The infection is caused by a bacteria, Corynebacterium diphtheriae, and the infected person, if not treated early, could die. Ms. Soundammal said a medical team will be screening people residing on the hills over the next 10 days, and urged those with fever or other symptoms to approach the nearest health centre immediately.

The 9-year-old’s case is the first case of death due to diphtheria reported in the district in the last few decades, officials said. Due to improved vaccination coverage, no deaths were reported in the State in recent years.

The officials added that the travel history of the boy, whether he was immunised, his immunity level and other factors would be studied.