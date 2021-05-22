Tamil Nadu

Gold worth₹4 cr. seized from eight passengers

Customs officials at the Chennai airport seized 9 kg of gold worth ₹4.5 crore from eight passengers, who had smuggled it from Dubai.

Based on information that gold was being smuggled by a group of passengers arriving from Dubai, special vigil was maintained at the airport to nab them.

Eight passengers who arrived from Dubai were intercepted at the exit as they appeared to be in a hurry. On questioning, they became nervous and gave evasive replies.

Gold paste in plastic pouches was found concealed in their trousers as well as underwear. About 9 kg gold was recovered from the gold paste after extraction and the same was seized under Customs Act. All the eight were arrested, said Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.

