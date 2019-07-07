9 held for sexual assault of minor girl near Pollachi

The police on Saturday arrested nine men for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl from a village near Pollachi.

The arrested were identified as A. Amaanullah, 27, T. Bagavathi, 26 aka Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Rafiq, 28, Syed Ibrahim, 25, Mohammad Ali, 28, K. David aka Senthilkumar, 30, Irshadh Basha, 28, Mohammad Khan,44 from Pollachi and Arun Nehru, 28 from Tiruppur. The police are looking for Prabhu, 25.

The police said the girl, a Class X dropout, was under the care of her grandmother after her mother died and her father married another woman. They said the girl had gone to the house of Amaanullah on Thursday evening where he and Bagavathi allegedly sexually assaulted her. Though the girl asked them to take her to her house late in the night, the duo did not drop her. They later called Prabhu to the house where he too allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

She returned home on Friday morning and they came to know about the incident. A complaint was lodged at the All-Women Police Station, Pollachi, around 10 a.m.

The girl told the police that the accused had sexually assaulted her in the last two years.

They were arrested for offences under Sections 366 A (Procuration of minor girl) of the IPC, 5 (l) whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly, (g) whoever commits gang penetrative sexual assault on a child and 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

The police said they were investigating whether the girl was sexually assaulted by persons other than those named in the FIR.