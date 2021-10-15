9 districts account for most number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

15 October 2021 23:26 IST

The number of COVID-19 infections was in single digit in 8 districts; 16 deaths raise the toll to 35,869

As many as 1,245 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday from 1,35, 279 persons tested in Tamil Nadu. Totally, 15,238 persons are under treatment. So far, the State has registered 26,84,641 cases.

Chennai district stayed at the top of the table with 167 cases, followed by Coimbatore where 139 persons were found infected. The other districts with most number of cases were Chengalpattu, 92, Erode, 91, and Tiruppur, 71. Tiruvallur and Thanjavur districts reported 59 cases each. Salem recorded 54 cases and Namakkal 50 cases.

The number of fresh infections was in single digit in the districts of Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Theni, Tirupattur, and Virudhunagar. Theni reported just two cases and Ramanathapuram eight cases.

As many as 1,442 persons were discharged after treatment.

This took the number of the recovered patients to 26,33,534. In Chennai, 143 more persons were discharged and 1,830 persons are under treatment.

Of the 16 deaths recorded in the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health, six occurred in Coimbatore and two each in Chengalpattu, Chennai and Tiruchi. One person each died in Thoothukudi, Tirupattur, Pudukottai and Dindigul. So far, 35,869 persons have died of the infection.

While two of the deceased had no pre-existing health conditions, 14 others had co-morbidities.

A 35-year-old man from Pudukottai, with diabetes, was admitted to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital on October 10. He tested positive the next day and died of COVID-19 pneumonia on October 13.