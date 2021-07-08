89 persons test positive in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

08 July 2021 01:19 IST

Cuddalore district reported two more COVID-19 deaths and recorded 89 new cases on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 58,594.

Two women, aged 55 and 60 years, succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 485.

The district saw 56,868 recoveries and 852 were active cases.

Advertising

Advertising

In Villupuram district, 64 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 42,911.

Kallakurichi district reported 70 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 27,712.