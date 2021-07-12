87 test positive in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

12 July 2021 01:21 IST

Cuddalore district on Sunday reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 87 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 58,939.

Four women aged 32 to 67 years and a 68-year-old man died of the disease, taking the toll to 793. The district saw 57,192 recoveries and 856 were active cases. In Villupuram district, 50 persons tested positive, taking the total to 43,119.

Kallakurichi district reported 68 positive cases, taking the tally to 28,038.

