86,300 applications received under RTE Act in State

Final list of students to be out on Sept. 30

Around 86,300 applications have been received for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in Tamil Nadu till the last date on September 25.

The Directorate of Matriculation Schools began admissions under the RTE Act on August 27 and applications were filed till September 25. "We have already scrutinised the applications received and have intimated parents who had submitted incomplete applications which had documents missing. A final list of students who have got admissions will be released on September 30," said A. Karuppasami, Director of Matric Schools.

The RTE portal maintained by the School Education department where parents could apply online indicates that there were 1,15,689 seats in 8,615 private matriculation schools for admissions under the Act.

Of this, Chennai had 5,533 seats in 462 schools. Tiruvallur had the highest intake capacity with 7,099 seats in 568 schools. On October 1, schools which have received more applications than the number of seats available will select students through a draw of lots. An official from the School education department said that their staff as well as an official from the revenue department will be present to monitor the procedure.

Following this, the names of students who are selected will be displayed on the school notice boards on October 3 and all students are expected to complete the admission formalities by October 7.