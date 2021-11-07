862 people test positive in Tamil Nadu

Fresh infections fall below 100 in Coimbatore; 10 people succumb to COVID-19

On a day when Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 case count dropped further to 862, fresh infections fell below 100 in Coimbatore after almost eight months. Only Chennai reported cases in three digits, while Ramanathapuram logged none for the second day in a row.

Chennai saw a small rise in cases, with 122 people testing positive, when compared with 106 the previous day. There were 99 cases in Coimbatore. The district last reported fewer than 100 cases in mid-March. Chengalpattu saw 79 cases, Erode 67, Tiruppur 60 and Salem 54.

As many as 18 districts recorded under 10 cases each — Ariyalur reported one and Perambalur and Theni saw two each. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 27,08,230.

Fatalities in State

Ten people succumbed to the infection — seven in private hospitals and three in government facilities. Thirty-one districts saw no deaths. While three people died in Coimbatore, there were two deaths in Thanjavur.

Chennai recorded one fatality. The State’s toll touched 36,214.

Another 1,009 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,61,428. The State’s active caseload stood at 10,588. Of these, Chennai has 1,251, followed by Coimbatore with 1,179.

Eleven districts have under 100 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Theni has the least number of active cases at 24.

A total of 1,01,023 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 5,18,30,749.

After recording low daily vaccination figures since the start of the month, the number of people vaccinated exceeded two lakh on Saturday. A total of 2,70,175 people were inoculated, taking the overall coverage in government vaccination centres to 5,70,47,146.