86 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

March 24, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while the active caseload crossed 500.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 19 cases and Chengalpattu reported 12 cases. Coimbatore and Salem reported eight cases each. One person who returned from Oman tested positive for the infection.

The number of persons currently under treatment in the State rose to 517. Of this, Coimbatore accounted for 124 active cases, while Chennai had 105. A total of 49 persons were discharged. A total of 3,178 samples were tested.

