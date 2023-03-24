ADVERTISEMENT

86 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

March 24, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while the active caseload crossed 500.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 19 cases and Chengalpattu reported 12 cases. Coimbatore and Salem reported eight cases each. One person who returned from Oman tested positive for the infection.

The number of persons currently under treatment in the State rose to 517. Of this, Coimbatore accounted for 124 active cases, while Chennai had 105. A total of 49 persons were discharged. A total of 3,178 samples were tested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

EOM

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coronavirus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US