HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

86 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

March 24, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while the active caseload crossed 500.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 19 cases and Chengalpattu reported 12 cases. Coimbatore and Salem reported eight cases each. One person who returned from Oman tested positive for the infection.

The number of persons currently under treatment in the State rose to 517. Of this, Coimbatore accounted for 124 active cases, while Chennai had 105. A total of 49 persons were discharged. A total of 3,178 samples were tested.

EOM

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.