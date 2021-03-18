86 nominations filed in three districts

VILLUPURAM

18 March 2021 01:52 IST

As many as 27 candidates filed nominations for contesting the election in their respective Assembly constituencies in the district on Wednesday.

The candidates, who filed their papers, included sitting DMK MLA R. Masilamani contesting from Mailam and the party’s ally Vidithalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s candidate Vanni Arasu who filed his papers from Vanur (Reserved) Assembly segment.

A. Gowtham Sagar of the AMMK and Anbil Poyyamozhi of the Makkal Needhi Maiam who are contesting from Gingee and Tindivanam (Reserved) respectively, also filed their papers.

V.A.T. Kalivarthan of the BJP and L. Venkatesan of DMDK, contesting from Thirukoilur Assembly constituency, also filed their papers on Wednesday.

Kallakurichi

As many as 22 nominations were filed in the district on Wednesday. Prominent among those who filed their nominations included Congress candidate K.I. Manirathnam. He filed his papers from Kallakurichi (Reserved) Assembly segment.

N. Vijayakumar of the DMDK, who is contesting from Kallakurichi, also filed his papers.

As many as 37 nominations were filed in Cuddalore district.