86 new cases reported in Vellore

VELLORE

11 April 2021 00:39 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 22,107 with 86 new cases reported on Saturday.

While a total of 21,252 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 499. The district's death toll is 356.

In Ranipet district, 92 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 16,868. In Tirupattur district, 24 new cases were reported on Saturday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,995.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 77 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 20,117. Out of this, 19,464 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 365.