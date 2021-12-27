85.71% get first dose of vaccine

CHENNAI

27 December 2021 00:53 IST

17,31,277 people vaccinated at the 16th mega camp: Minister

At the end of the 16th mega vaccination camp on Sunday, 85.71% of Tamil Nadu’s population received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 57.85% received the second dose, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

A total of 17,31,277 people were vaccinated on Sunday, including 5,17,126 persons who received their first dose and 12,14,151 persons who got their second dose. So far, 8,31,92,973 persons have been inoculated. They include 4,96,48,907, who received the first dose, and 3,35,44,066 persons, who got their second dose.

The Minister said that between May 7 and December 25, 31,068 persons had benefited from the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. A sum of ₹182.64 crore had been allocated for RT-PCR tests, and this measure helped 32,23,064 persons. A team of experts, including epidemiologists and scientists, would visit health facilities to assess the State’s preparedness to tackle the infection.

Launching the camp in the city earlier in the day, the Minister said the State had a population of 33,20,000 persons aged 15-18. As per the Union government’s advisory, they would be administered the vaccine from January 3. Around nine lakh frontline workers would also receive their booster dose, he said.

Mr. Subramanian said that as on Sunday, only 16 persons were under treatment for the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in the State. The State had 34 cases of the variant, and 22 patients were treated and discharged.