850 more test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

A total of 850 persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the State to 27,09,080. As many as 10,474 patients are under treatment.

Of the 1,01,506 persons who underwent the RT-PCR test, 129 persons tested positive in Chennai and 96 in Coimbatore. Chengalpattu reported 76 cases. Erode, 69, Tiruppur, 62, and Salem, 52, were among the districts that reported a high number of cases, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

Seventeen districts reported fresh infections in a single digit. As many as 958 persons were discharged after treatment, and the total number of recovered patients went up to 26,62,386.

Six persons — four octogenarians, a 50-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man — succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 36,220. Four of the dead were under treatment at private hospitals and two at government hospitals. All of them had pre-existing health conditions.

The Health Department recently approved a private laboratory in Madurai for COVID-19 testing. The State now has 308 laboratories (69 government and 239 private facilities).

Eight healthcare workers; 44 frontline workers; 23,363 persons aged 18-44; 8,129 persons aged 45-59; and 3,947 senior citizens were inoculated at 2,179 sessions. So far, 5,70,82,637 persons have been vaccinated in the State. Since May 1, 26,78,943 persons have been vaccinated at private centres.


