85-year-old DMK functionary in Salem ends life alleging Hindi imposition

November 26, 2022 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Alleging that the Union government was imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu, an 85-year-old DMK functionary ended his life in Salem, on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, M.V. Thangavel of Thalaiyur near P.N. Patti in Mettur, was a farmer and a DMK functionary. Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Thangavel came to the DMK party office at Thalaiyur and ended his life. On hearing his screams, local residents rushed to the spot, but could not do anything for him.. On receiving information, the Mettur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Mettur Government Hospital for a postmortem.

The police found a placard and a letter written by the deceased to the P.N. Patti town panchayat DMK secretary Kumar, which Thangavel had taken with him to the party office. On the placard, Thangavel urged the Union government and the Prime Minister not to impose Hindi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Mettur police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating further. The deceased is survived by his wife Janakiammal, sons Mani and Rathinavel, and a daughter Kalyani.

DMK cadres gathered at the DMK party office and also at the deceased’s house on hearing of the incident.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US