85-year-old DMK functionary in Salem ends life alleging Hindi imposition

November 26, 2022 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - Salem

Alleging that the Union government was imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu, an 85-year-old DMK functionary ended his life in Salem, on Saturday.

According to the police, M.V. Thangavel of Thalaiyur near P.N. Patti in Mettur, was a farmer and a DMK functionary. Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Thangavel came to the DMK party office at Thalaiyur and ended his life. On hearing his screams, local residents rushed to the spot, but could not do anything for him.. On receiving information, the Mettur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Mettur Government Hospital for a postmortem.

The police found a placard and a letter written by the deceased to the P.N. Patti town panchayat DMK secretary Kumar, which Thangavel had taken with him to the party office. On the placard, Thangavel urged the Union government and the Prime Minister not to impose Hindi.

The Mettur police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating further. The deceased is survived by his wife Janakiammal, sons Mani and Rathinavel, and a daughter Kalyani.

DMK cadres gathered at the DMK party office and also at the deceased’s house on hearing of the incident.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)