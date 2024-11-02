85% of work on second check-dam at Palar river completed: WRD official

Around 85% of the work to construct a second check-dam across Palar River at Poigai village, off the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) in Vellore, has been completed, E. Amrish, Assistant Engineer (AE), Water Resources Department (WRD) (Vellore Anaicut), said on Friday.

Officials of the WRD said the check-dam was the second such facility across the Palar, covering Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts. The first check-dam was built at Udayandevan village near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur in 2002. “Such check-dams are built in arid regions where the groundwater is less. The new facility will help increase the groundwater level in Poigai and other villages along the river,” Mr. Amrish told The Hindu.

Funded under the Permanent Floods Restoration Scheme 2023-24, with funds from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, the ₹18.32-crore check-dam would be 200 metres long and 1.5 metres wide. It would be able to store 6.66 million cubic feet (mcft) of water. 

The new check-dam will serve as a lifeline for farming villages, including Poigai, Sathyamangalam, Poondi and Kothamangalam, located between the highway and the river. At present, farmers in the region cultivate crops only during one season in a year, owing to the low ground water availability. The new check dam will help farmers cultivate twice a year and irrigate at least 780 acres of farmland, recharging 187 farm wells in the area.“Most farmers in the area cultivate paddy, which requires ample water. Bore wells are dug to a depth of at least 800 ft to 900 ft,” K. Velu, a farmer, said.

WRD officials said that after over two decades, Poigai was chosen for the second check-dam mainly due to overexploitation of groundwater in the region. Farmers along the river were severely affected. Water supply for domestic consumption has also been irregular in the region.

As of now, as part of the check-dam work, 200 metres of pipelines along the river should be realigned. The pipeline runs from Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri to INS Rajali in Arakkonam town near Ranipet. The new check-dam will be ready by 2025.