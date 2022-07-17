85 courts in T.N. functioning from rented buildings, 112 from govt. buildings, says Madras HC annual report 2021

₹1,368.32 crore was spent on improving the judicial infrastructure in the State, the report states

₹1,368.32 crore was spent on improving the judicial infrastructure in the State, the report states

Out of 1,190 courts located across 32 judicial districts in Tamil Nadu, 85 were continuing to function from rented buildings and 112 from government buildings as on December 31, 2021, according to the Madras High Court’s Annual Report. It also states that the rest of the 993 courts were functioning from own buildings.

Though no court in Chennai was functioning from a rented building, as many as 35 in the city were still functioning from buildings owned by the government. The highest number of 12 courts in Tiruvallur district and and 10 in Ariyalur district were functioning from rented buildings whereas the figures were in single digit in other districts.

Similarly, when it came to residential accommodation, 601 out of 1,316 judicial officers were residing in rented buildings and 143 in government buildings. The rest of 572 buildings were owned by the judicial department. Among those residing in rental accommodation, 207 were district judges, 149 senior civil judges and 245 civil judges.

The report stated 65 new accommodations were under constructions in various districts for the judicial officers. Explaining the budget allocation for 2021-2022, it pointed out that the final modified appropriation (FMA) was ₹1,465.52 crore of which ₹1,368.32 crore was spent on improving the judicial infrastructure in the State.

The district judiciary in the State had been allocated the maximum FMA of ₹1,122.05 crore of which ₹1,057.64 crore was spent. Out of ₹257.52 crore allocated to the principal seat of the Madras High Court in Chennai, ₹233.06 crore was spent and out of ₹55.59 crore allocated to its Madurai Bench, the expenditure was ₹49.89 crore.

Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy spent ₹7.1 crore out of ₹8.1 crore allocated to it and the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority spent ₹20.63 crore out of the allocation of ₹22.26 crore.