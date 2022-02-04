Tamil Nadu

8,449 candidates file nominations in Vellore and nearby districts

With the filing of nominations for the upcoming local body elections coming to an end on Friday, a total of 8,449 candidates have filed the papers for the polls to be held on February 19 in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts.

Together, 342 polling booths have been identified as vulnerable in these districts. Special teams have been deployed to monitor enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“A total of 3,200 election officials will be on election duty with 30 flying squads set up to enforce Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Vellore,” said P. Kumaravel Pandian, District Election Officer (Vellore), at a press meet on Friday.


