84.36% turnout in Vikravandi

Byelections to the Assembly constituencies of Vikravandi and Nanguneri in Tamil Nadu and Kamaraj Nagar in Puducherry passed off peacefully on Monday, barring a few minor skirmishes.

The turnout in Vikravandi, at 84.36%, was higher than the 81.71% recorded during the Assembly election. In contrast, both Nanguneri and Kamaraj Nagar registered a lower turnout of 66.35% (71.35% in 2016) and 69.44% (77.40% in 2016) respectively.

While a section of SC voters boycotted the bypoll in Nanguneri, Kanniyakumari MP H. Vasanthakumar was detained on charges of violating the Representation of the People Act.

In Puducherry, the police arrested four Congress workers for bribing voters.