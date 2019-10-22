Tamil Nadu

84.36% turnout in Vikravandi

People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth in Vikravandi assembly constituency at Kanai in Villupuram district on October 21, 2019.

People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth in Vikravandi assembly constituency at Kanai in Villupuram district on October 21, 2019.   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

In Puducherry, the police arrested four Congress workers for bribing voters.

Byelections to the Assembly constituencies of Vikravandi and Nanguneri in Tamil Nadu and Kamaraj Nagar in Puducherry passed off peacefully on Monday, barring a few minor skirmishes.

The turnout in Vikravandi, at 84.36%, was higher than the 81.71% recorded during the Assembly election. In contrast, both Nanguneri and Kamaraj Nagar registered a lower turnout of 66.35% (71.35% in 2016) and 69.44% (77.40% in 2016) respectively.

While a section of SC voters boycotted the bypoll in Nanguneri, Kanniyakumari MP H. Vasanthakumar was detained on charges of violating the Representation of the People Act.

