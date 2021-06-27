84 new cases in Madurai, 68 in Virudhunagar

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

27 June 2021 19:09 IST

Madurai district recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday to have an overall case tally of 72,066.

A total of 76 persons were discharged from various hospitals and healthcare centres in the district.

Three fatalities were recorded, with which the district’s death toll rose to 1,084.

Virudhunagar district reported 68 fresh cases and 89 discharges.

With no COVID-19 fatalities registered on Sunday, the district’s death toll remains at 521.