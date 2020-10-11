Tamil Nadu

84 cases in Cuddalore

Special Correspondent CUDDALORE 11 October 2020 23:45 IST
Updated: 11 October 2020 23:45 IST

Eighty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Sunday. With this, the district’s tally touched 21,659. The COVID-19 toll touched 249 with the death of two persons on Sunday.

According to the Health department, Cuddalore district had 931 active cases with 153 persons were discharged across the district on Sunday.

Villupuram district reported 81 cases, taking the tally to 12,545. Forty-six cases were reported in Kallakurichi district, taking the tally to 9,676.

