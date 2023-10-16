8,333 removed from Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam; 5,041 included

October 16, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 8,333 persons, who have been identified as either dead or not eligible, have been removed from the list of beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, the Tamil Nadu government said on Monday.

According to an official release, another 5,041 women, who have been found to have been eligible for the scheme, have been included in October. Since October 15 was a Sunday, the aid was credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries a day before, it said.

The aid was sent to 87,785 beneficiaries who do not have bank accounts, it said.