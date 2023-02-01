ADVERTISEMENT

83-year-old from Karnataka moves Madras HC claiming to be half-brother of Jayalalithaa

February 01, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

Says he was born to first wife of Jayalalithaa’s father and questions the declaration of J Deepa and J Deepak as the legal heirs of the former Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

An 83-year-old from Mysuru, Karnataka, has approached the Madras High Court, claiming to be the half-brother of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa.

He has taken out an application to recall an order passed by the High Court on May 29, 2020, declaring her niece J. Deepa and nephew J. Deepak as her legal heirs.

The court on Tuesday ordered notice to Ms. Deepa and Mr. Deepak on his petition to condone a delay of 460 days in preferring the application and called for counter-affidavits, if any, by February 10. The applicant, N.J. Vasudevan, claimed to have been born through the first wife of Jayalalithaa’s father and asserted right to 50% of her properties.

In his affidavit, he referred to a case filed by his mother in 1950 seeking maintenance from his father. He also claimed to have written many letters to Ms. Deepa and contended that in all fairness, he should have been made a party to the petitions filed by Ms. Deepa and Mr. Deepak seeking declaration as the legal heirs of the former Chief Minister.

