₹824.15 crore money laundering case against Kanishk Gold: ED secures HC nod to prefer appeal against acquittal

The Madras High Court on Thursday granted leave (permission) to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to prefer a criminal appeal against the acquittal of Kanishk Gold Private Limited (KGPL), its managing director Bhoopesh Kumar Jain, Mohanlal Jewellers Private Limited and its managing director M. Suresh Khatri from a ₹824.15 crore money laundering case.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and N. Mala allowed a petition filed by the ED seeking the leave of the court to prefer the appeal against the order of acquittal passed by the Principal District and Sessions Court (designated as a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002) in Chennai on September 20, 2023.

Additional Solicitor General A.R.L. Sundaresan, assisted by ED Special Public Prosecutor N. Ramesh, told the court that the money laundering probe was launched after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused in 2018 on the basis of a complaint lodged by a General Manager of State Bank of India (SBI).

The sum and substance of the complaint was that a consortium of 14 banks, with SBI as the lead bank, had sanctioned working capital credit facilities to KGPL in 2011 but the latter diverted it resulting in losses to the tune of ₹824.15 crore to the banks as on December 31, 2017. The CBI’s FIR led to registration of a Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) by the ED on March 22, 2018.

The probe conducted by the ED revealed the accused had laundered the money received from the banks. Mr. Sundaresan said, there were materials to prove that the money was sent to various jewellers in the pretext of buying bullion and that KGPL had also received money in the guise of sale of gold jewellery though most of those transactions were only on paper.

The ASG contended that though the prosecuting agency had submitted clinching documents to prove the crime, the trial court had miserably failed to consider them. He said that it was absolutely necessary for the High Court to re-examine the order of acquittal passed by the special court especially because the crime involved huge amount of public money.

Concurring with his submissions, the Bench led by Justice Subramaniam writes,“Admissibility of the grounds to grant leave depends on the facts of each case. Complete justice to the parties being the objective, the prosecution, in the event of raising grounds to the satisfaction of the court, is entitled to secure leave to prefer an appeal against an order of acquittal.”

The judges went on to state: “In the present case, the prosecution is able to establish that vital documents relied on by the Enforcement Directorate, to prove the offence of money laundering, have been treated as inadmissible evidence... Thus, we have no hesitation in forming an opinion that the petitioner in present case is entitled to prefer an appeal against the order of acquittal.”

The Bench directed the High Court Registry to number the appeal and list it for admission.

