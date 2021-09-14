‘82% of NEET questions from State syllabus’

A School Education Dept. team analysed the papers

About 82% of the questions in the NEET UG were covered under the State board syllabus in Tamil Nadu.

A team of the School Education Department, which analysed the question papers, said 163 of the 200 questions in NEET were covered in the State Board Class XI and XII syllabus. While 48 of the 50 questions in physics featured in the State Board syllabus, 34 in botany and 45 in zoology were covered in the syllabus.

In chemistry, 38 of the 50 questions had been covered in the State board syllabus.

Several students who wrote NEET on Sunday said they found the physics part tougher than chemistry and biology. The question paper analysis indicated that 18 questions were difficult and the rest were moderate or simple. In comparison, Chemistry had nine difficult questions.

In 2018 and 2019, the State government had revised the syllabus. “For senior students, application-oriented and High Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) questions helped them,” said an official.

Balaji Sampath, founder, Aha Guru, said going through the State board textbooks thoroughly would be useful for the students. “There are some direct questions from the textbook which were asked in the exam. Additionally, State board students can refer and prepare from the NCERT textbooks for a few topics which their textbooks do not cover,” he said.