81 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry on Sunday

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao advocated total lockdown on Sundays as Puducherry witnessed a 24-hour spike of 81 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The Health Minister told a press conference that he had reiterated his appeal to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for implementing a full shutdown on Sundays to arrest the spread of the virus.

He also noted that several people across the Union Territory were seen flouting social distancing norms and other precautionary measures. He warned that if cases continued to rise, Puducherry’s health infrastructure may soon be overburdened.

While 71 of the new admissions are in Puducherry, 10 are in the Karaikal region. Of the 661 undergoing treatment, 581 are in Puducherry, 52 in Karaikal GH, 25 in Yanam GH and three in Mahe GH.

In all, 739 patients have been discharged after recovery, including 49 on Sunday. Till now, 25,342 samples have been tested, of which 23,697 came out negative. The test results of 195 swabs are awaited.

The death toll is 18 and active cases 661 and the cumulative total of cases is 1,418 with the number of discharged 739.