Tamil Nadu

81 booked for violating lockdown rules

The Cuddalore police have booked cases against 81 persons for violating prohibitory orders, issued as part of the complete lockdown on Sunday.

The police booked cases against 81 people under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Section 269 (negligent act, likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code, and seized nine two-wheelers from the violators.

The police also imposed fine on 742 persons for not wearing masks. An amount of ₹1.60 lakh was collected from them. The police said as many as 14,529 cases were booked from January 1 to January 16 for violation of prohibitory orders. A total of ₹29.19 lakh was collected from the violators so far.


