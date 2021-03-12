80,461 persons vaccinated on Thursday

Another 80,461 persons received COVID-19 vaccines in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the total number of persons vaccinated so far to 12,06,164 — 4,53,081 healthcare workers, 2,99,846 frontline workers, 2,82,999 senior citizens and 1,70,238 persons aged 45 to 59 with comorbidities.

A total of 32,313 persons aged above 60 years, 22,025 persons aged 45 and 59 years with comorbidities, 16,411 frontline workers and 9,712 healthcare workers were inoculated in 2,293 sessions.

As many as 31,509 senior citizens, 21,548 persons with comorbidities, 16,111 frontline workers and 9,311 healthcare workers received Covishield.

On the other hand, 804 senior citizens, 477 persons with comorbidities, 401 healthcare workers and 300 frontline workers took Covaxin as their vaccine of choice.