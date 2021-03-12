80,461 persons vaccinated on Thursday

Another 80,461 persons received COVID-19 vaccines in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the total number of persons vaccinated so far to 12,06,164 — 4,53,081 healthcare workers, 2,99,846 frontline workers, 2,82,999 senior citizens and 1,70,238 persons aged 45 to 59 with comorbidities.
A total of 32,313 persons aged above 60 years, 22,025 persons aged 45 and 59 years with comorbidities, 16,411 frontline workers and 9,712 healthcare workers were inoculated in 2,293 sessions.
As many as 31,509 senior citizens, 21,548 persons with comorbidities, 16,111 frontline workers and 9,311 healthcare workers received Covishield.
On the other hand, 804 senior citizens, 477 persons with comorbidities, 401 healthcare workers and 300 frontline workers took Covaxin as their vaccine of choice.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath