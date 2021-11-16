802 test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

16 November 2021 00:26 IST

No fresh cases in Perambalur and Tenkasi; 12 deaths push the toll up to 36,296; 9,488 persons are under treatment

Of the 1,00,764 persons tested on Monday, 802 were positive for COVID-19, taking the total case tally to 27,15,632. Among them were a passenger each from the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

The State reported 12 deaths — seven at private hospitals and five at government hospitals — pushing the toll to 36,296. As many as 9,488 persons are under treatment.

Most cases

Chennai and Coimbatore reported the most number of fresh infections, at 122 and 123 respectively, followed by Erode with 77 cases and Chengalpattu with 62 cases. No fresh case was reported in Perambalur and Tenkasi. In all other districts, the number was below 50.

Advertising

Advertising

Mayiladuthurai, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Virudhunagar reported one case each and Ariyalur and Ramanathapuram reported two infections each.

In Chennai district, 1,255 persons are under treatment. So far, 5,56,408 persons have tested positive and 5,46,575 have been discharged. And the toll stood at 8,578.

As many as 918 persons were discharged in the State and the total number of recovered patients went up to 26,69,848. In Chengalpattu, 2,521 persons were discharged, and in Coimbatore, 2,439 persons walked out of hospitals.

A 63-year-old man from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 pneumonia on Monday. He was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on November 13 after testing positive the previous day. He was the only person to have lost his life to infection. The 11 others had pre-existing health issues.

The youngest person to die was a 38-year-old woman from Salem with type 2 diabetes. She was admitted to Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem, on November 10 after testing positive the same day. She died of COVID-19 pneumonia on November 13.