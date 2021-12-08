80-year-old woman, daughter murdered in Kandamangalam

Neighbours find door open, women lying in a pool of blood

An 80-year-old woman D. Saroja and her daughter T. Poongavanam, 60, were found murdered at their home in Kandappan Chavadi near Kandamangalam on Tuesday.

Police said neighbours found the front door of the house ajar and the two women lying in a pool of blood in the house. On information, senior police officers, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian and Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha, visited the spot and conducted enquiries.

Police said the victims had sustained injuries on their heads caused by a blow from a heavy object. The motive behind the murder is not clear. The jewellery worn by the victims was missing. “We are probing various angles, including murder for gain and sexual assault. Six special teams have been formed to nab the culprits,” a senior police officer said.

The bodies were sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.