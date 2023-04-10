₹80 cr for Valluvar Kottam renovation; new site to remember Dravidian leaders

April 10, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Monday announced that the government will be renovating Valluvar Kottam at a cost of ₹80 crore, apart from creating a “Dravida Iyakka Dheerargal Kottam” in Chennai at a cost of ₹5 crore.

Replying to the discussion on the budgetary demand for his department, he said the new site would be developed as “Dravida Iyakka Dheerargal Kottam” to document the lives and struggles of Dravidian leaders.

He said the pension for journalists, who have worked for more than 20 years, will be increased from ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 a month, coinciding with the birth centenary of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The assistance provided to families of deceased journalists will be increased from ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 a month, he said.

