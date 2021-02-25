80 Chennai hospitals to offer vaccines

Starting March 1, residents will not have to register online

Starting March 1, 64 private hospitals and 16 government hospitals in the Greater Chennai Corporation limits will administer COVID-19 vaccines for residents aged over 50.

The Corporation has planned to administer the vaccines for residents who walk in, without registration online.

Currently, frontline staff get their shots only after online registration.

After March 1, civic workers are planning to assist residents register online during their visits to hospitals for inoculation, instead of asking them to register in advance.

The second phase of vaccination for frontline staff will be completed by the end of this month.

“All 80 lakh residents in the 200 wards of the Corporation are expected to get vaccinated by the end of December,” said an official.

Each centre is expected to administer 100 vaccines a day.